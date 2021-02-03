COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 45 new deaths, 1,963 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 45 newly confirmed deaths and 1,963 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 cases by age group

0-19 years: 11,433

20-29 years: 10,337

30-39 years: 8,520

40-49 years: 7,780

50-59 years: 8,519

60-69 years: 5,921

70-79 years: 3,098

80+ years: 2,312

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 61,265 new tests were performed with an overall of 13,782,465 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,614,034 tests were first time tests and 9,168,431 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 4,016 new individuals have tested positive with 480,992 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.92 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 3.44%.

Hospitalizations

1,631 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 353 patients that are in intensive care units and 224 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 70-years-old.

As of Tuesday, 81.2% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 76% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 36 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,174 medical/surgical beds with 871 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 155 beds and 84 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases

New Cases: 1,963

Total Cases: 502,378

Estimated Active Cases: 67,650

New Deaths: 45

Total Deaths: 14,362

Probable COVID-19 cases

New Cases: 276

Total Cases: 26,284

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 290

Hampden County

New Confirmed Cases: 243

Total Confirmed Cases: 37,640

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,207

Hampshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 38

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,760

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 234

Franklin County

New Confirmed Cases: 5

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,792

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 98

Berkshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 18

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,551

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 220

Higher education

There are 767 new cases in the last week with a total of 8,709 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 180,047 new tests reported with a total of 3,792,996 tests performed.

COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities