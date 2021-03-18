COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 44 new deaths, 1,640 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 44 newly confirmed deaths and 1,640 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 4,722

20-29 years: 3,795

30-39 years: 2,988

40-49 years: 2,419

50-59 years: 2,487

60-69 years: 1,594

70-79 years: 666

80+ years: 336

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 97,965 new tests were performed with an overall of 17,607,605 molecular tests administered. Of those, 5,049,506 tests were first time tests and 12,558,099 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 1,953 new individuals have tested positive with 605,934 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.45 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.92%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 620 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 158 patients that are in intensive care units and 102 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 61-years-old.

As of Wednesday, 84.6% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 74% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,181 medical/surgical beds with 933 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 156 beds and 85 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,640

Total Cases: 572,278

Estimated Active Cases: 25,397

New Deaths: 44

Total Deaths: 16,399

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 71

Total Cases: 34,099

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 333

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 28

Total Confirmed Cases: 5,040

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 267

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 87

Total Confirmed Cases: 43,660

New Deaths: 8

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,405

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 27

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,898

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 275

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 9

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,078

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 104

Higher Education:

There are 542 new cases in the last week with a total of 13,817 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 259,804 new tests reported with a total of 5,600,739 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: