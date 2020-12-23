COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 43 new deaths, 3,293 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 43 newly confirmed deaths and 3,293 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

From 11/29/20 – 12/12/20

0-19 years: 11,108

20-29 years: 12,482

30-39 years: 10,413

40-49 years: 8,821

50-59 years: 9,309

60-69 years: 6,167

70-79 years: 949

80+ years: 2,182

According to the Department of Public Health, 62,078 new tests were performed with an overall of 10,301,914 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 318,143.

Antigen Tests: A total of 5,033 new individuals have tested positive with 327,368 total tests reported.

2,004 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 412 patients that are in intensive care units.

There are 11,549 confirmed death cases with an overall of 11,804 confirmed and probable deaths total with the average age of 81.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 3,293

New Molecular Tests: 62,078

Estimated Active Cases: 82,303

New Deaths: 43

Average Age of Deaths: 81

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 507

Total Cases: 13,031

New Deaths: 2

Total Deaths: 255

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities

Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 29,817

Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 411

Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 7,162

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.