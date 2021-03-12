COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 42 new deaths, 1,589 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 42 newly confirmed deaths and 1,589 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 cases by age group

0-19 years: 5,032

20-29 years: 3,816

30-39 years: 2,919

40-49 years: 2,443

50-59 years: 2,566

60-69 years: 1,772

70-79 years: 783

80+ years: 450

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 110,385 new tests were performed with an overall of 17,129,876 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,997,810 tests were first time tests and 13,132,066 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 2,810 new individuals have tested positive with 591,099 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.55 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.72%.

Hospitalizations

There are 680 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 176 patients that are in intensive care units and 122 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 64-years-old.

As of Thursday, 84.8% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 74% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 10 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,193 medical/surgical beds with 918 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 155 beds and 101 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases

New Cases: 1,589

Total Cases: 563,983

Estimated Active Cases: 25,901

New Deaths: 42

Total Deaths: 16,218

Probable COVID-19 cases

New Cases: 220

Total Cases: 33,090

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 333

Berkshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 17

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,938

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 264

Hampden County

New Confirmed Cases: 132

Total Confirmed Cases: 43,043

New Deaths: 7

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,386

Hampshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 33

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,748

New Deaths: 1

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 270

Franklin County

New Confirmed Cases: 8

Total Confirmed Cases: 2,044

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 101

Higher education

There are 615 new cases in the last week with a total of 13,275 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 207,692 new tests reported with a total of 5,340,935 tests performed.

COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities