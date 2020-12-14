COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 41 new deaths, 4,677 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 41 newly confirmed deaths and 4,677 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

From 11/22/20 – 12/5/20

0-19 years: 8,201

20-29 years: 9,746

30-39 years: 8,174

40-49 years: 6,835

50-59 years: 7,141

60-69 years: 4,683

70-79 years: 2,317

80+ years: 1,676

According to the Department of Public Health, 90,256 new tests were performed with an overall of 9,567,575 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 279,574.

Antigen Tests: A total of 2,801 new individuals have tested positive with 299,450 total tests reported.

1,707 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 342 patients that are in intensive care units.

There are 11,098 confirmed death cases with an overall of 11,349 confirmed and probable deaths total with the average age of 82.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 4,677

New Molecular Tests: 90,256

Estimated Active Cases: 70,651

New Deaths: 41

Average Age of Deaths: 82

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 176

Total Cases: 11,004

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 251

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities

Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 28,750

Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 404

Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 7,007

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.