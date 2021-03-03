COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 37 new deaths, 980 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 37 newly confirmed deaths and 980 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 5,175

20-29 years: 4,488

30-39 years: 3,396

40-49 years: 2,744

50-59 years: 3,011

60-69 years: 2,119

70-79 years: 1,111

80+ years: 684

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 56,007 new tests were performed with an overall of 16,317,937 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,914,613 tests were first time tests and 11,403,324 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 2,991 new individuals have tested positive with 564,788 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.36 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.82%.

Hospitalizations:

775 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 187 patients that are in intensive care units and 116 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 69-years-old.

As of Tuesday, 82.2% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 70% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 13 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,185 medical/surgical beds with 950 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 155 beds and 86 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 980

Total Cases: 551,667

Estimated Active Cases: 28,867

New Deaths: 37

Total Deaths: 15,859

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 184

Total Cases: 31,177

New Deaths: 1

Total Deaths: 323

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: -8

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,870

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 261

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 75

Total Confirmed Cases: 41,941

New Deaths: 8

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,340

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: -17

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,407

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 261

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: -2

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,981

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 101

Higher Education:

There are 739 new cases in the last week with a total of 12,181 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 264,309 new tests reported with a total of 4,809,783 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: