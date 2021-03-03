COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 37 new deaths, 980 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 37 newly confirmed deaths and 980 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-19 years: 5,175
- 20-29 years: 4,488
- 30-39 years: 3,396
- 40-49 years: 2,744
- 50-59 years: 3,011
- 60-69 years: 2,119
- 70-79 years: 1,111
- 80+ years: 684
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 56,007 new tests were performed with an overall of 16,317,937 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,914,613 tests were first time tests and 11,403,324 were repeat tests.
Antigen Tests: A total of 2,991 new individuals have tested positive with 564,788 total tests reported.
The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.36 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.82%.
Hospitalizations:
775 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 187 patients that are in intensive care units and 116 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 69-years-old.
As of Tuesday, 82.2% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 70% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 13 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.
In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,185 medical/surgical beds with 950 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 155 beds and 86 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 980
- Total Cases: 551,667
- Estimated Active Cases: 28,867
- New Deaths: 37
- Total Deaths: 15,859
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 184
- Total Cases: 31,177
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 323
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: -8
- Total Confirmed Cases: 4,870
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 261
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 75
- Total Confirmed Cases: 41,941
- New Deaths: 8
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,340
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: -17
- Total Confirmed Cases: 7,407
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 261
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: -2
- Total Confirmed Cases: 1,981
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 101
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are 739 new cases in the last week with a total of 12,181 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 264,309 new tests reported with a total of 4,809,783 tests performed.
COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities:
- Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 34,675
- Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 424
- Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 8,597