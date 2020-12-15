COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 37 new deaths, 3,572 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 37 newly confirmed deaths and 3,572 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
From 11/22/20 – 12/5/20
- 0-19 years: 8,201
- 20-29 years: 9,746
- 30-39 years: 8,174
- 40-49 years: 6,835
- 50-59 years: 7,141
- 60-69 years: 4,683
- 70-79 years: 2,317
- 80+ years: 1,676
According to the Department of Public Health, 56,122 new tests were performed with an overall of 9,623,697 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 283,146.
Antigen Tests: A total of 1,341 new individuals have tested positive with 300,791 total tests reported.
1,788 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 354 patients that are in intensive care units.
There are 11,135 confirmed death cases with an overall of 11,388 confirmed and probable deaths total with the average age of 82.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 3,572
- New Molecular Tests: 56,122
- Estimated Active Cases: 72,883
- New Deaths: 37
- Average Age of Deaths: 82
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 81
- Total Cases: 11,085
- New Deaths: 2
- Total Deaths: 253
COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities
- Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 28,945
- Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 404
- Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 7,021
You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.
