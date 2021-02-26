COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 33 new deaths, 1,928 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 33 newly confirmed deaths and 1,928 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

0-19 years: 5,175

20-29 years: 4,488

30-39 years: 3,396

40-49 years: 2,744

50-59 years: 3,011

60-69 years: 2,119

70-79 years: 1,111

80+ years: 684

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 118,144 new tests were performed with an overall of 15,894,675 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,867,777 tests were first time tests and 11,026,898 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,232 new individuals have tested positive with 551,474 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 1.36 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 1.85%.

Hospitalizations:

853 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 142 patients that are in intensive care units and 142 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 69-years-old.

As of Thursday, 86.2% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 75% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 12 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,205 medical/surgical beds with 979 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 155 beds and 82 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 1,928

Total Cases: 545,624

Estimated Active Cases: 32,117

New Deaths: 33

Total Deaths: 15,657

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 176

Total Cases: 30,369

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 321

Berkshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 9

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,844

New Deaths: 3

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 254

Hampden County:

New Confirmed Cases: 52

Total Confirmed Cases: 41,301

New Deaths: 4

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,320

Hampshire County:

New Confirmed Cases: 61

Total Confirmed Cases: 7,254

New Deaths: 2

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 258

Franklin County:

New Confirmed Cases: 7

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,966

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 100

Higher Education:

There are 739 new cases in the last week with a total of 12,181 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 264,309 new tests reported with a total of 4,809,783 tests performed.

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities: