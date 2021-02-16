COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 32 new deaths, 1,480 new cases

Massachusetts News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 32 newly confirmed deaths and 1,480 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 cases by age group

  • 0-19 years: 8,223
  • 20-29 years: 6,772
  • 30-39 years: 5,482
  • 40-49 years: 4,824
  • 50-59 years: 5,265
  • 60-69 years: 3,640
  • 70-79 years: 1,948
  • 80+ years: 1,350

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 62,852 new tests were performed with an overall of 15,011,405 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,768,612 tests were first time tests and 10,242,793 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 1,563 new individuals have tested positive with 520,326 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 2.08 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.19%.

Hospitalizations

1,107 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 286 patients that are in intensive care units and 174 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 72-years-old.

As of Monday, 81.6% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 76% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 16 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,178 medical/surgical beds with 937 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 88 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases

  • New Cases: 1,480
  • Total Cases: 530,735
  • Estimated Active Cases: 45,833
  • New Deaths: 32
  • Total Deaths: 15,208

Probable COVID-19 cases

  • New Cases: 93
  • Total Cases: 28,615
  • New Deaths: 4
  • Total Deaths: 309

Berkshire County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 8
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 4,738
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 242

Hampden County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 101
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 39,853
  • New Deaths: 5
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,278

Hampshire County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 39
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 6,790
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 249

Franklin County

  • New Confirmed Cases: 5
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 1,914
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 99

Higher education

There are 1,042 new cases in the last week with a total of 10,795 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 212,279 new tests reported with a total of 4,294,255 tests performed.

COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities

  • Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 34,391
  • Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 422
  • Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 8,382

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Set NEWS10.com as your Homepage!

HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report