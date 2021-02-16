COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 32 new deaths, 1,480 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 32 newly confirmed deaths and 1,480 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 cases by age group

0-19 years: 8,223

20-29 years: 6,772

30-39 years: 5,482

40-49 years: 4,824

50-59 years: 5,265

60-69 years: 3,640

70-79 years: 1,948

80+ years: 1,350

Testing

According to the Department of Public Health, 62,852 new tests were performed with an overall of 15,011,405 molecular tests administered. Of those, 4,768,612 tests were first time tests and 10,242,793 were repeat tests.

Antigen Tests: A total of 1,563 new individuals have tested positive with 520,326 total tests reported.

The current turn around time for a molecular test is 2.08 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 2.19%.

Hospitalizations

1,107 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 286 patients that are in intensive care units and 174 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 72-years-old.

As of Monday, 81.6% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 76% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 16 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.

In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,178 medical/surgical beds with 937 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 153 beds and 88 of them are occupied.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases

New Cases: 1,480

Total Cases: 530,735

Estimated Active Cases: 45,833

New Deaths: 32

Total Deaths: 15,208

Probable COVID-19 cases

New Cases: 93

Total Cases: 28,615

New Deaths: 4

Total Deaths: 309

Berkshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 8

Total Confirmed Cases: 4,738

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 242

Hampden County

New Confirmed Cases: 101

Total Confirmed Cases: 39,853

New Deaths: 5

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,278

Hampshire County

New Confirmed Cases: 39

Total Confirmed Cases: 6,790

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 249

Franklin County

New Confirmed Cases: 5

Total Confirmed Cases: 1,914

New Deaths: 0

Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 99

Higher education

There are 1,042 new cases in the last week with a total of 10,795 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 212,279 new tests reported with a total of 4,294,255 tests performed.

COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities