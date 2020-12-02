COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 30 new deaths, 2,845 new cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 30 newly confirmed deaths and 2,845 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 cases by age group:

From 11/8/20 – 11/21/20

0-19 years: 5,924

20-29 years: 7,051

30-39 years: 5,740

40-49 years: 4,633

50-59 years: 4,803

60-69 years: 3,198

70-79 years: 1,544

80+ years: 1,113

According to the Department of Public Health, 59,832 new tests were performed with an overall of 8,460,417 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 221,174.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,279 new individuals have tested positive with 265,989 total tests reported.

1,191 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 239patients that are in intensive care units.

There are 10,542 confirmed death cases with an overall of 10,778 confirmed and probable deaths total with the average age of 81.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases

New Cases: 2,845

New Molecular Tests: 59,832

Estimated Active Cases: 43,601

New Deaths: 25

Average Age of Deaths: 81

Probable COVID-19 cases

New Cases: 408

Total Cases: 8,031

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 236

COVID-19 Cases in long-term care facilities

Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 27,323

Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 401

Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 6,797

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.