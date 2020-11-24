COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 18 new deaths, 1,785 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 18 newly confirmed deaths and 1,785 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
From 11/1/20 – 11/14/20
- 0-19 years: 5,015
- 20-29 years: 6,186
- 30-39 years: 4,841
- 40-49 years: 4,036
- 50-59 years: 3,923
- 60-69 years: 2,579
- 70-79 years: 1,178
- 80+ years: 880
According to the Department of Public Health, 52,280 new tests were performed with an overall of 7,920,042 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 201,835.
Antigen Tests: A total of 641 new individuals have tested positive with 245,501 total tests reported.
922 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 204 patients that are in intensive care units.
There are 10,299 confirmed death cases with an overall of 10,531 confirmed and probable deaths total with the average age of 81.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 1,785
- New Molecular Tests: 52,280
- Estimated Active Cases: 40,202
- New Deaths: 18
- Average Age of Deaths: 81
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 0
- Total Cases: 6,788
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 232
COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities
- Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 26,872
- Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 398
- Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 6,685
