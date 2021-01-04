COVID-19 in Massachusetts: 105 new deaths, 3,110 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 105 newly confirmed deaths and 3,110 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

From 12/13/20 – 12/26/20

0-19 years: 9,814

20-29 years: 9,907

30-39 years: 8,822

40-49 years: 7,895

50-59 years: 8,695

60-69 years: 6,156

70-79 years: 3,121

80+ years: 2,441

According to the Department of Public Health, 44,831 new tests were performed with an overall of 11,090,924 molecular tests administered. The total number of confirmed cases since March statewide is 371,097.

Antigen Tests: A total of 3,926 new individuals have tested positive with 370,296 total tests reported.

2,291 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 416 patients that are in intensive care units.

There are 12,341 confirmed death cases with an overall of 12,610 confirmed and probable deaths total with an average age of 81.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

New Cases: 3,110

New Molecular Tests: 44,831

Estimated Active Cases: 79,261

New Deaths: 105

Average Age of Deaths: 81

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 371

Total Cases: 16,565

New Deaths: 3

Total Deaths: 269

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities

Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 31,022

Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 416

Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 7,428