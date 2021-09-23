COVID-19 cases by age group in Massachusetts for the last two weeks

(WWLP) — COVID-19 cases are categorized by age group over the last 14 days. More than 20% of cases were in people in their 20s, 13% were in kids younger than 10 from 23,000 total cases reported.
Total COVID-19 cases by age
- 0-4 years: 1,224
- 5-9 years: 1,753
- 10-14 years: 1,632
- 15-19 years: 1,932
- 20-29 years: 4,999
- 30-39 years: 3,616
- 40-49 years: 2,560
- 50-59 years: 2,347
- 60-69 years: 1,665
- 70-79 years: 963
- 80+ years: 521
The FDA will be making important decisions soon on a COVID-19 vaccine for children and booster shots.
Based on the data they have, Pfizer is confident that their two-dose vaccine is safe for children, in the 5 to 11 age group. Pfizer said at the end of September, they will submit their clinical trial data to the FDA, for emergency use authorization.
Dr. Anthony Fauci says there’s a good chance the shot for children will be available before Halloween, based on what needs to happen with the FDA. The FDA panel also has recommended Pfizer’s booster only for older people and others at high risk of severe disease.
