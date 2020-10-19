Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 9,517 deaths, 140,647 COVID-19 cases total

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 744 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 140,647.

There are 14 new deaths reported for a total of 9,517confirmed death cases.

According to the Department of Public Health, 15,588 new tests were performed with a total of 2,514,633 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests with an overall of 5,168,943 molecular tests administered.

Antibody Tests: A total of 186 new individuals have tested positive with 124,154 total tests reported.

Antigen Tests: A total of 212 new individuals have tested positive with 162,157 total tests reported.

483 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 83 patients that are in intensive care units.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 744

Total Cases: 140,647

New Deaths: 14

Total Deaths: 9,517

Probable COVID-19 Cases

New Cases: 0

Total Cases: 3,013

New Deaths: 0

Total Deaths: 220

Interactive Map:

Check out this state map with community-level COVID-19 data reporting:

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities

Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 25,294

Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 390

Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 6,278

COVID Patient Census by Hospital

Data provided the day before by hospitals to DPH. Total patients of suspected and confirmed cases (including ICU)

Hampden County:

Baystate Medical Center: 22 patients, 1 ICU

Baystate Noble Hospital: 2 patients

Baystate Wing Hospital: 2 patients

Holyoke Hospital: 6 patients

Mercy Medical Center: 1 patient, 1 ICU

