Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 9,452 deaths, 138,651 COVID-19 cases total

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WWLP) — State public health officials reported 568 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 138,651.

There are 23 new deaths reported for a total of 9,452 confirmed death cases.

According to the Department of Public Health, 14,737 new tests were performed with a total of 2,471,688 individuals who have been tested by molecular tests with an overall of 4,955,322 molecular tests administered.

  • Antibody Tests: A total of 236 new individuals have tested positive with 123,572 total tests reported
  • Antigen Tests: A total of 609 new individuals have tested positive with 157,165 total tests reported

503 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 92 patients that are in intensive care units.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 568
  • Total Cases: 138,651
  • New Deaths: 23
  • Total Deaths: 9,452

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 19
  • Total Cases: 2,928
  • New Deaths: 2
  • Total Deaths: 220

COVID-19 Cases in Long-Term Care Facilities

  • Residents/Healthcare workers with probable or confirmed COVID-19: 25,246
  • Facilities reporting at least one probable or confirmed case of COVID-19: 389
  • Probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths: 6,236

COVID Patient Census by Hospital

Data provided the day before by hospitals to DPH. Total patients of suspected and confirmed cases (including ICU):

Hampden County:

  • Baystate Medical Center: 14 patients
  • Baystate Noble Hospital: 8 patients
  • Baystate Wing Hospital: 1 patient
  • Holyoke Hospital: 5 patients
  • Mercy Medical Center: 2 patients

You can get more details about the COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth here.

COVID-19 Molecular Test: Also known as a PCR test. This diagnostic test identifies the presence of virus’s genetic material. These tests are very accurate and a positive result means someone has current or very recent infection.

COVID-19 Antigen Test: This test identifies the presence of proteins on the surface of the virus. These diagnostic tests are somewhat less accurate (i.e., low sensitivity) than molecular tests but a positive result is suggestive of current infection.

COVID-19 Antibody Test: Also known as a serology test. This test identifies antibodies; antibodies are the proteins produced by the immune system to fight off an infection. Because antibodies take days to weeks to make after infection, a positive result indicates infection at some point in the past. It is not a diagnostic test.

Testing by Date: This refers to the date the sample (usually nasal swab or blood) was taken. Most reports and figures in this dashboard use this date.

Total Tests: This represents the total number of tests done and includes people who have had multiple tests.

Persons Tested: This represents the total number of persons who had at least one test done. If a person had more than one test, they are still counted only once.

Case Definition: A standard set of criteria (including symptoms, laboratory tests and exposure) used to count persons who may have COVID-19. Case definitions tell public health professionals which people with disease to count; they don’t tell healthcare providers how to diagnose or treat COVID.

Confirmed Case: A person is counted as a confirmed case of COVID-19 if they have a positive molecular test.

Probable Case: A person is counted as a probable case in four ways:

  1. A positive antigen test AND have symptoms OR were exposed to someone with COVID
  2. A positive antibody test AND have symptoms OR were exposed to someone with COVID
  3. COVID symptoms AND were exposed to someone with COVID
  4. Died and their death certificate lists COVID as a cause of death

Suspected Hospitalized Cases: Patients without a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis but who, as determined by the hospital, have signs and symptoms compatible with COVID-19 (most patients with confirmed COVID-19 have developed a fever and/or symptoms of acute respiratory illness, such as cough, shortness of breath, or myalgia/fatigue).

More complete information about the COVID-19 case definition may be found here:

