Contact tracing ends in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP/Mass.gov) — Massachusetts is ending its program that tracks down people who were in close contact with someone who has COVID. The reason: a lack of state-funded workers to help track new infections.

The Boston Globe reports that local health departments are being advised by the state to only do contact tracing for COVID cases in group settings. Health officials are shifting resources to testing and vaccination outreach as the number of cases and hospitalizations increase.

From April 2020 to December 2021, the Community Tracing Collaborative (CTC) supported local health departments in their contact tracing work on behalf of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The goal of the CTC was to assist local health departments and reach out to people who tested positive for COVID and their close contacts, making sure they received the support they needed to isolate, quarantine, or get tested.

Four main organizations worked closely to manage this initiative:

Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH): Public health authority & epidemiological guidance for the CTC

General contractor of the CTC Partners in Health (PIH): CTC Workforce partner

The CTC helped to meet the initial public health need for case investigation and contact tracing, responding to an average of 63% of total statewide new confirmed cases. The CTC: