Connecticut and Massachusetts governors working on adjusting travel advisory

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut has expanded its COVID-19 travel advisory Tuesday, and Massachusetts is now on the list. Now, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says he’s working with Bay State leadership to get them off the list.

Connecticut’s travel advisory list—which started as a tri-state advisory with New York and New Jersey—is getting longer and longer. On Tuesday, California and Pennsylvania were also added. There are 40 states and two territories on its list.

As of Tuesday—as it is for all states on Connecticut’s travel advisory—if come from the Bay State, you have to quarantine for 14-days or get a negative COVID-19 test result. This after MA surpassed 15 new cases per 100,000 residents this week.

Wednesday, Lamont said he is in talks with Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker because it’s absolutely impossible to enforce travel restrictions between contiguous states.

“We’re going to work something out with Massachusetts, as well. It’s absolutely impossible to enforce travel restrictions between contiguous states. People are driving across the border to get milk or something else,” Lamont said Wednesday.

Rhode Island and New Jersey would also be on there if not for an agreement Lamont has with the governors of those states. No matter how high cases climb, Rhode Island, New Jersey, and New York will not be added to the travel advisory. He signed a revised executive order Tuesday exempting all three states.

Similarly, New York also leaves its neighbors—Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Connecticut—off its advisory, even though all four technically meet the criteria.

At Bradley International Airport Tuesday, several travelers said they are being cautious, but it’s not stopping them from visiting those hot spot states.

“You gotta be careful. But, we’ve got a business to keep going,” said Tom Neyhart, who is traveling for business. “We’ve got 270 employees that rely on us and their families, so we’re being very careful. But it’s important for us to keep our business going.”

“No, we are not concerned,” said Tim Pickard, who is traveling to Florida. “We’ve got all of our stuff getting checked regularly, so we’re in the clear. You can’t be paranoid.”

This all comes as Connecticut itself sees its own case numbers rising.

About possibly screening or even testing passengers as they arrive at Connecticut airports, the governor said it was something they are looking into.

