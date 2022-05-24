WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. (NEWS10) – Earlier this week we told you about the community efforts to bring back a community treasure: The Store at Five Corners. Now one group is using the art of quilting to support the project.

Alison Case is a member of The Store At Five Corners Stewardship Association and came up with the idea for a community quilt. Quilters and crafters from all over the region stepped up to the sewing machine to create their own unique additions to the quilt using two blocks of vintage print signature fabrics.

Karen’s Quilting Corner in Williamstown donated the signature fabric for the project and will machine-quilt the finished product.

Raffle tickets will be available at local businesses in the Williamstown area in the coming weeks.