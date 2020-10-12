Columbus Day: What’s open what’s closed in Massachusetts

(WWLP) — Monday is Columbus Day, and while many people will be enjoying the day off, others have to work. Known to many as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, it is always the second Monday in October.

This holiday commemorates Columbus landing in the Bahamas back in 1492. It is a federal holiday, so some places will be closed in observation.

Schools, libraries, post offices, banks, and federal and municipal offices are generally closed. There will also be no mail delivery. Liquor stores are open in both Massachusetts and Connecticut.

As for public transportation, the Berkshire regional transit authority and the Franklin regional transit authority are both not running Monday. The PVTA will operate on Sunday schedules as well.

Grocery stores like Big Y and Stop and Shop are operating on normal hours, while most malls are open till 7 p.m.

