PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The City of Pittsfield has released its Christmas tree pickup schedule. The Pittsfield Department of Public Services also wants to make people aware that Christmas tree pickup will accompany the regular trash pickup schedule in January.
- The week of Jan. 9, Casella will pick up trees on Monday and Friday routes.
- The week of Jan. 16, they will pick up along the Tuesday, Wednesday, and
Thursday routes.
- The week of Jan. 23, Casella will resume tree collection with Monday and Friday
routes.
- The week of Jan. 30, they will pick up trees according to the Tuesday, Wednesday
and Thursday routes.