Children’s pajama drive kicks off in the Berkshires

PITTSFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires has launched their PJ Library Pajama Drive. The drive helps children in the community who might not have warm sleepwear.

People can drop off brand-new pajamas, sizes newborn to teen, at several locations across Berkshire County:

Carr Hardware, 256 Main Street in Great Barrington

Carr Hardware, 489 Pittsfield Road in Lenox

Jewish Federation of the Berkshires, 196 South Street in Pittsfield

Carr Hardware, 179 State Road in North Adams

Monetary donations are also accepted. Pajamas will be received by the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families and will be distributed to local families during the holiday season.

Last year, more than 400 pairs of pajamas were collected from individuals, groups, and local businesses. The Pajama Drive runs from November 8 through December 6.