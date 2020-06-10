Children help keep Berkshire Humane Society afloat during pandemic

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The Berkshire Humane Society closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, right before some of their major spring fundraising events. Thanks to some dedicated children, the shelter was still able to get checks months after closing their doors.

While the shelter was closed, students participating in the 5th Annual PAWS Read-a-Thon kept reading and raising money for homeless animals for each minute read.

Together, they read more than 32,000 hours, a combined total of 22 days, to raise just under $3,000.

“We are inspired by the dedication, tenacity and generosity of our readers,” says Humane Educator Lizzy Filkins. “Even though participation was down from previous years due to all the confusion over the pandemic, these kids kept at it and supported us when we needed it most.”

In five years of the PAWS Read-a-Thon, children have raised almost $30,000 for homeless animals in Berkshire County.

