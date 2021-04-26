Bridge repairs on Mass Pike in Russell, Blandford, Otis, and Becket starting Monday

BOSTON (WWLP) — Bridge repairs and construction will be taking place on the Mass Pike in Russell, Blandford, Otis, and Becket starting Monday.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, there will be daytime and overnight bridge repair and construction on Interstate 90 eastbound and westbound in Russell, Blandford, Otis, and Becket from Monday through Friday, April 30.

The work was scheduled to begin in some locations at 7 a.m. on Monday and will continue at different locations and time frames through to 3:30 p.m. on Friday. There will be intermittent lane closures, but roads will remain open for through travel.

The locations and schedules for lane closures for the work are as follows:

Russell: Guardrail repair operations will be conducted on I-90 westbound from mile marker 36 to mile marker 30, from Monday at 7 p.m. through Friday at 5 a.m.

Blandford: Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 westbound at Mile Marker 30 on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m

Otis: Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 23 from Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Becket: Bridge repair operations will be conducted on I-90 eastbound and westbound at Mile Marker 15.9 from Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. All scheduled work is weather-dependent may be impacted due to an emergency.