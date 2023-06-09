PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – After competing on season 3 of the FOX show “LEGO Masters”, Pittsfield native Erin Laundry is preparing for the grand reopening of her store specializing in all things LEGO, Bottomless Bricks. Her LEGO-focused business originally opened in Adams, but closed during the pandemic.

NEWS10 interviewed Laundry in when we featured Bottomless Bricks in our Off the Beaten Path series back in 2020. Despite its closure during the pandemic, Laundry always planned to reopen the business when the time was right.

“Being on LEGO Masters was incredible, it was a lot like summer camp for adult LEGO fans. If honestly we hadn’t closed down, I wouldn’t have had that experience, so there’s a silver lining,” said Laundry.

Introducing the NEWS10 Morning Team in LEGO form!

Bottomless Bricks is located at 163 South Street in Pittsfield. After a successful soft opening, they’re planning to hold their grand opening on Saturday, June 24 starting at 10 a.m. The store is open Wednesday-Friday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.