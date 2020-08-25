Boston center named after Harriet Tubman vandalized

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston social services organization that was named in honor of 19th-century abolitionist Harriet Tubman and has been the center of a redevelopment dispute was vandalized with graffiti.

The Boston Globe reports that the Harriet Tubman House in the city’s South End was spray-painted with what United South End Settlements, which runs the building, called “inaccurate messages concerning the preservation of the iconic Honor Roll mural.”

The organization said it intends to preserve the mural depicting influential Black residents of the neighborhood despite plans to demolish the building and replace it with a condo development.

