Bloomberg donates $3M toward new library in Massachusetts hometown

Mike Bloomberg waves to supporters as he arrives to his campaign rally at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida on March 3, 2020. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)

MEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Former New York City Mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg has through his charitable organization donated $3 million toward construction of a new public library in his Massachusetts hometown.

Bloomberg Philanthropies announced Tuesday that the library, scheduled to open next year, will be named the Charlotte and William Bloomberg Medford Public Library in honor of Bloomberg’s parents, who lived in the city north of Boston for 65 years.

Bloomberg and his sister in a statement said their entire family benefited from the city’s library.

The new library is expected to open in the fall of 2021.

