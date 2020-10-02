Berkshires summer camp changes business model to continue operating

OTIS, Mass. (NEWS10) – Located in the heart of the Berkshires, Camp Lenox is a residential summer sports camp for 400 boys and girls, ages 7-16. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the camp had to pivot this summer to continue operating.

Instead of hosting hundreds of children, they decided to host smaller groups of families. In July, they began running family camp weekends, where families could come to camp and sleep in a private cabin.

After the success of family camp weekends, they launched a hotel resort concept where people could rent cabins on AirBnB.

“Campers can enjoy the fun of camp, use the outdoor facilities, swim in the lake, make s’mores, all while staying distanced from other guests on our 188 acre property,” says Camp Lenox Administrator Ross Plumer.

They tell NEWS10 they even expanded their internet so people could “Work, Study, Play…” that is, work/study remotely online and then disconnect and enjoy the Berkshires.

