ADAMS, M.A. (NEWS10) — The Berkshire Mountains Faerie Festival is being held on Saturday, June 17 in Adams. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Bowe Field.

The festival will feature entertainment across six different event areas: Royal Pavilion, Dragon’s Den, Bard’s Belfry, Archer’s Glen, Queen’s Court, and GreyShires School of Creativity. Activities will include crafts, tabletop RPG gaming, archery demonstrations, acrobatics, musical performances, and more.

The event will also offer a variety of food and beverage options and showcase over 35 vendors. Tickets will be available at the front gate, with admission being $12 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and under.

Bowe Field is located at 371 Old Columbia Street, Adams, Massachusetts. The festival will be held rain or shine, and service dogs are allowed.