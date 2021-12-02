Berkshire DA to hold vigil to remember victims of fatal drunk driving crashes

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office will be holding their 34th annual Vigil of Remembrance to remember the victims of fatal drunk driving crashes. The vigil is scheduled for December 5 at 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Pittsfield.

The candle lighting ceremony provides families an opportunity to reflect and honor their loved ones and spread awareness of what happens if you drive under the influence. District Attorney Andrea Harrington will be reading the names of the 53 Berkshire people who died in impaired driving collisions while Massachusetts State Police Troopers light candles.

High school students on the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office’s Youth Advisory Board will distribute

programs, set-up and clean-up, and read poetry during the ceremony. John Sauer will provide music.

“These deaths are preventable,” said Harrington. “My office has zero tolerance for impaired driving, and we work collaboratively with our law enforcement partners to aggressively enforce the impaired driving laws

because we know that deterrence saves lives. We ask that community members support our efforts by

not taking the wheel when drinking, using marijuana or other drugs.”

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police, and Mothers Against Drunk Driving started the vigil in 1988.