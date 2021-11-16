Berkshire DA offering reward for information on 1974 murder of Kim Benoit

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office has announced a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the 1974 murder of Kim Benoit.

According to a news release from Berkshire District Attorney’s Spokesperson Andrew McKeever, November 16 marks the 47th anniversary of the day Benoit’s body was discovered down an embankment alongside the Deerfield River in Florida, Massachusetts in 1974.

There is a $10,000 reward from the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office and an additional $5,000 from the Benoit family for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. The reward is in hopes of people who have information in the homicide come forward.

Investigators are using new technology and forensic resources, the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office recently added a contract investigator to analyze case data, and prioritize phone tips for unresolved homicides.

At the time, Kim Benoit of North Adams was 18 years-old who was reported missing earlier in November 1974. She was last seen wearing blue pants, a white flower print blouse, brown shoes, dark socks, and a necklace.

Police consistently followed up on case-related leads of moderate to significant. Renewed efforts were taken after a significant lead was also reported in the early 2000s, but still do not have enough to provide the family closure.

“Our hearts are with the Benoit family as another year goes by without resolution. My office, the State

Police and the North Adams Police have not forgotten Kim or her family and have never stopped

investigating her murder,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said.

“I believe there are people out there who know more about this case and, through the offering of a

financial reward coupled with enhanced forensic technology, we hope to give the family the closure

they deserve.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Massachusetts State Police at 413-499-1112 or the North Adams Police Department at 413-664-4944.