Berkshire DA holding town hall meetings to discuss criminal justice reform

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office is holding a series of town hall meetings to discuss reform in the justice system. The meetings are being held throughout Berkshire County.

District Attorney Andrea Harrington will provide a presentation on the state of the justice system, the office’s reform efforts, and the blueprint for safety and justice in the county. There will be a discussion and Q&A after the presentation.

The town halls are scheduled for:

Tuesday, October 26 at the Adams Visitor’s Center in Adams at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, November 10 at the Great Barrington Town Hall at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, November 16 at the Berkshire Athenaeum in Pittsfield at 6 p.m.

“I am very excited for this opportunity to share the hard work of my office with the people we represent and serve every day and to hear the resident’s thoughts and feedback,” said Harrington.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office asks that all residents wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. RSVPs are appreciated by emailing the District Attorney’s Office, but are not necessary.