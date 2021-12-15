Berkshire County woman gets 4 years for vehicular homicide

Western Mass Regional Women’s Correctional Center (Hampden County Sheriff’s Department)

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A woman from West Stockbridge was sentenced to jail for motor vehicle homicide after the vehicle she was driving struck and killed a Pittsfield man in 2019.

According to Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Andrew McKeever, 45-year-old Michelle Curletti pled guilty—to motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence of alcohol and operating under the influence causing serious bodily injury—for her part in a January 2019 crash that killed Francis Kesse.

Curletti was sentenced to serve two years on each charge for a total of four years at the Western Massachusetts Regional Women’s Correctional Center in Chicopee.

“I am especially in awe of the victim’s family in this case. Despite losing a loved one in this tragedy and experiencing significant trauma, they showed mercy and forgiveness by asking not for vengeance but instead to use this case to remind the public of the significant dangers of driving under the influence. I admire that courageous and honorable statement,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said.

McKeever said Curletti crossed the center line of Route 7 in Stockbridge and collided with the vehicle Kesse was a passenger in. Kesse was 33 years old when he died, he leaves behind his wife and three children of Pittsfield.

