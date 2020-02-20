Berkshire County small town named most charming in America

The porch of the Red Lion Inn in downtown Stockbridge during Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas in December 2019. The event included antique cars, horse drawn wagon rides, face painting, Santa Claus, refreshments and other entertainment to celebrate Rockwell’s famous painting. (Gillian Jones/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)

STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (NEWS10) — Stockbridge is the most charming small town in the country, according to travel website Big 7 Travel.

Stockbridge is the ideal New England small town. Big 7 Travel

Norman Rockwell helped cement Stockbridge’s reputation as an idyllic small town, and the Norman Rockwell Museum is located there. Many of Rockwell’s works—which have become synonymous with “Americana”—depict Stockbridge, particularly cozy Christmas scenes.

The travel site says that Stockbridge’s other credentials include the town square, bustling community calendar, old-timey inns, great local food, and historic homes.

The Pittsfield suburb beat out other communities with under 50,000 people based on “charm factor.” This elusive descriptor covers natural scenery, the kindness of residents, the quality of eateries, and the local history and culture.

Nantucket and Great Barrington also made the list, clocking in at nos. 26 and 29, respectively.

Woodstock, Vermont took the no. 2 spot on the list, along with Bennington (28), Stowe (13), and Montpelier (49.)

Ithaca (38) and Skaneateles (23) are the only New York towns to make the list.

