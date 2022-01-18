Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office launches Academy for Correctional Officers

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office has launched a new program designed to transition new recruits into the position of corrections officer. The new academy, which was announced Monday, lasts for nine weeks and is designed to test both mental and physical strength under the direction of the Sheriff’s Office’s Drill Instructors.





Photos provided by the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office.

New recruits to the program are taught Corrections 101 as well as the policies and procedures that ensure an overall goal of safety and security is maintained in local correctional facilities. On Monday, eleven recruits began the process.

Corrections operations instruction includes the avoidance of overcrowding and prisoner abuse, an overview of use of force, and what to do in the event of an escape. Any questions about the new program may be directed to the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office at (413) 443-7220.