Berkshire County police need help identifying suspect in attempted break-in

HINSDALE, Mass. (WWLP) — Police need help identifying a suspect caught on camera trying to break into a business in Hinsdale, Massachusetts.

A video shared by the Hinsdale Police Department shows the suspect use a large tool in the break-in attempt. The suspect, dressed in all black, struggled to open the front door of the business with the tool, and after several failed attempts, gave up and walked away.

Hinsdale Police did not provide details about where and when this occurred in town but said to contact them at (413) 655-0201 with any helpful information.

