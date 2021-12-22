Bennington County man arrested in Massachusetts over shootout

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) — The Holyoke Police Department was called to the report of shots fired in the area of Lyman and North East Street on Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found several empty casings of different calibers, which they say was the result of a shootout.

According to a release from the Holyoke Police Department, a vehicle drove by a group of men on North East Street and exchanged gunfire. Officers identified and arrested a suspect, 33-year-old Alson Merrow of Bennington Vermont.

Police lodged large-capacity firearm and drug accusations at Merrow. They say he was holding drugs when he was arrested. No other injuries were reported, according to police. Detectives were able to locate secured ballistic evidence as well as a Smith and Wesson M&P rifle.

Merrow faces the following charges:

Possession to distribute Class A

Possession to distribute Class B

Trafficking in cocaine

Improper storage of a firearm

Ammunition without a FID card

Carrying a firearm without a license

Possession of a large capacity firearm

Possession of a large capacity firearm in a felony

Anyone that has information is encouraged to contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at (413) 322-6900 or you can text a tip.