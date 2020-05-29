SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) — A Massachusetts resident got creative while staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sean, of Southwick, created the bat signal in his back yard on Wednesday and told 22News he “hopes he comes to save the day or year.”
The “bat signal” is from the DC comic Batman where a searchlight projects a large bat symbol onto the skies over the fictional Gotham City to summon the superhero for help.
The newest Batman movie is scheduled to come out in October of 2021 starring Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, and Colin Farrell and is directed by Matt Reeves. No information has been released on the storyline yet.
According to Wikipedia, this will be the 18th Batman related movie to be released since 1943.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources
LATEST STORIES
- Governor announces new executive order allowing businesses to deny entry to those not wearing masks
- Police urge hikers stay away from restricted areas of Poestenkill Gorge
- Mohawk Valley region cancels Phase Two reopening plans
- During pandemic, some struggle to pay rent
- Batman signaled to save world during COVID-19 pandemic