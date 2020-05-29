Video Updates from Officials

Batman signaled to save world during COVID-19 pandemic

Massachusetts News

by: Ariana Tourangeau and Nexstar Media Wire

(Photo: 22News viewer Sean)

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) — A Massachusetts resident got creative while staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sean, of Southwick, created the bat signal in his back yard on Wednesday and told 22News he “hopes he comes to save the day or year.”

The “bat signal” is from the DC comic Batman where a searchlight projects a large bat symbol onto the skies over the fictional Gotham City to summon the superhero for help.

  • (Photo: 22News viewer Sean)
The newest Batman movie is scheduled to come out in October of 2021 starring Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, and Colin Farrell and is directed by Matt Reeves. No information has been released on the storyline yet.

According to Wikipedia, this will be the 18th Batman related movie to be released since 1943.

