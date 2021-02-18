Bomb threat lockdown at Bard College at Simons Rock lifted

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) — Bard College at Simons Rock went into lockdown Thursday morning due to a threat at the campus. The Great Barrington Police Department said Simons Rock contacted them slightly after 7:15 a.m. to report an emailed bomb threat.
Police say the school immediately entered lockdown and while state police, the district attorney’s office, and local fire and police departments investigated. They say they thoroughly searched the campus and deemed it to be safe.
The day’s classes were shifted to a completely remote schedule at around 8 a.m. By Thursday afternoon, the school had released the following statement:
Dear Simon’s Rock Community,
I write to notify you that the Great Barrington Police Department has secured the Simon’s Rock campus and has discredited the anonymous bomb threat that we received this morning. As of 1:30 p.m. EST, the all-clear was given and all regular campus operations, including classes, are scheduled to continue, though classes will remain remote for the rest of today. Classes will resume in person tomorrow.
The local authorities are in the process of investigating and tracing the source of the threat.
On behalf of the entire Simon’s Rock community, I thank the officers and first responders who worked quickly and thoroughly to ensure our campus community was safe.
Thank you to our students and our employees, who remained calm and cooperative as the authorities conducted their investigation. I know that for many students, the hour of the threat meant that this was how they were awakened this morning.
Thank you to our families both for reaching out with concern and for allowing the space for investigation; being far from a situation can be just as concerning, or even more so, than being within it.
Our individual reactions to this situation will vary greatly, depending on the totality of our lived experiences. Please reach out for support, and please be mindful of those around you who may need support but may also need assistance in asking. Anyone in our community who wishes to connect with the Wellness Center for counseling support is encouraged to reach out directly at wellnesscenter@simons-rock.edu or by calling 413-528-7353.