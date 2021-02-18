Bomb threat lockdown at Bard College at Simons Rock lifted

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) — Bard College at Simons Rock went into lockdown Thursday morning due to a threat at the campus. The Great Barrington Police Department said Simons Rock contacted them slightly after 7:15 a.m. to report an emailed bomb threat.

Police say the school immediately entered lockdown and while state police, the district attorney’s office, and local fire and police departments investigated. They say they thoroughly searched the campus and deemed it to be safe.

The day’s classes were shifted to a completely remote schedule at around 8 a.m. By Thursday afternoon, the school had released the following statement: