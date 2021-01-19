Bald eagle spotted in Forest Park area of Springfield Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers in Springfield noticed a bald eagle perched on top of a Forest Park home Monday afternoon and pulled over to capture it on video.

The viewer that sent NEWS10 ABC’s sister station in Springfield, Mass., 22News, the video, Taylor, said the bald eagle was spotted on White Street around 4 p.m. Monday.

“I was driving down White Street in Springfield around 4:00 p.m. Monday and saw a bald eagle, just wanted to pass along the video I took. Sorry about the bad audio. Thank you, enjoy the rest of your day!” Taylor

The bald eagle can be seen sitting on top of a home and then flying away at the end of the video.

