Baker says about 117,000 virus vaccines have been given

BOSTON (AP/WWLP) — Massachusetts has administered about 117,000 first doses of the two coronavirus vaccines, about 70,000 of which have gone to hospital workers directly dealing with the pandemic, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday.

“We’re obviously excited the vaccine process has begun in Massachusetts,” the Republican governor said during a visit to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. “The vaccine is safe and effective and when it is your turn, we hope everyone will step up.”

All told, some 287,000 doses have already been shipped to Massachusetts, he said.

Dr. Mark Keroack, president and CEO of Baystate Health, said there have been fewer than 10 allergic reactions out of about 6,000 doses administered by the organization, while some others have experienced sore arms and flu-like symptoms.

It’s also still too early to gauge the impact of Christmas gatherings on the pandemic, Baker said, but he noted that a more virulent variant of the virus striking the United Kingdom is likely already in Massachusetts.

“I think most of us are working on the assumption that it’s here. There’s no reason for it not to be,” he said.

Vaccinations of police, firefighters and other first responders are expected to start next week.