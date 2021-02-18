Baker-Polito: Vaccine appointment booking for 65+, individuals with 2+ certain medical conditions to begin on Feb. 18

BOSTON (NEWS10) – The Baker-Polito Administration announced individuals ages 65 and over and those with 2+ certain medical conditions, including Asthma, can start booking an appointment for a COVID vaccine beginning February 18. With this expansion, almost 1 million individuals are newly eligible for vaccine.

Due to extremely high demand for appointments and limited vaccine supply, it could take more than a month for all eligible individuals to secure an available appointment. Recently, Massachusetts has been receiving approximately 110,000 first doses per week from the federal government.

Individuals 65 and over:

Individuals 65 and over, including residents and staff of low income and affordable public and private senior housing are eligible to receive vaccine effective February 18.

Residents and staff of low income and affordable public and private senior housing can learn more about vaccination options online.

Individuals with 2+ Certain Medical Conditions:

Individuals 16 and older with two or more of certain medical conditions are eligible for vaccine, effective February 18.

In alignment with CDC guidelines, the Commonwealth has adopted the list of conditions that cause individuals to be at an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19:

Asthma (moderate-to-severe)

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Down Syndrome

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher)

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Smoking

Type 2 diabetes mellitus

Mass Vaccination Appointments:

Details for booking can be found on the Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccine Finder. For more information about the Commonwealth’s vaccination rollout, visit the COVID vaccine website .

Individuals that are unable to access appointments online can call 211 and follow the prompts for vaccine appointments.