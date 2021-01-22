Baker-Polito expand vaccine access to all eligible residents in Phase 1

BOSTON (NEWS10) – The Baker-Polito Administration announced that all residents in Phase 1 of the state vaccine distribution plan are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, effective immediately. Vaccinating the populations in Phase 1 will “preserve the Commonwealth’s healthcare system, protect many of the most vulnerable residents, and ensure the vaccine is distributed equitably.”

Eligible residents can now make appointments to receive a vaccine at over 150 locations across the state including first responder only sites, the mass vaccination site at Gillette Stadium, regional vaccination sites and participating CVS Health and Walgreens pharmacies.

Additional mass vaccination sites, pharmacy sites, and community clinic sites will open in more locations on a rolling basis. Residents are urged to check the vaccination site map often for additional vaccination locations.

Residents eligible for vaccine immediately under Phase 1 include:

COVID-facing healthcare workers

Long term care facilities (LTCF) residents and staff

First Responders (EMS, Fire, Police)

Congregate Care setting residents and staff (including corrections and shelters)

Home-based healthcare workers

Non-COVID-facing healthcare workers

All residents must demonstrate their eligibility to receive the vaccine. Eligibility can be established by self-attestation.

Most pharmacies such as CVS Health, require individuals to attest to their eligibility as part of the online appointment scheduling process. All other sites will accept the Commonwealth’s Self Attestation form. Residents should be prepared to present this form at their appointment.

Additionally, all residents should bring one of the following forms of identification to your appointment: