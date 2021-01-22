Baker-Polito expand stay at home advisory, business regulations

BOSTON (NEWS10) – The Baker-Polito Administration announced the rescinding of their mandatory early closing order and their stay at home order starting Monday, Jan. 25. Additionally, they will be extending capacity limits until February.

Stay at home order:

The DPH Stay at Home Advisory for the hours of 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. will be rescinded Monday, Jan. 25 at 5 a.m.

Mandatory early closing order:

The Mandatory Early Closing Order, which since early November has required certain businesses to close by 9:30 p.m., will be rescinded effective Monday, Jan. 25 at 5 a.m.

In addition, the following businesses may operate past 9:30 p.m.:

Restaurants

Arcades & Other Indoor & Outdoor Recreation (Phase 3, Step 1 only)

Indoor and Outdoor Events

Movie Theaters

Outdoor Theaters

Drive-In Movie Theaters

Youth and Adult Amateur Sports Activities

Golf Facilities

Recreational Boating and Boating Businesses (e.g. charter boats)

Outdoor Recreational Experiences (includes haunted houses)

Casinos and Horse Tracks/Simulcast Facilities

Driving and Flight Schools

Zoos, Botanical Gardens, Wildlife Reserves, Nature Centers

Close Contact Personal Services (e.g. hair and nail salons)

Museums/Cultural & Historical Facilities/Guided Tours

Gyms/Fitness Centers and Health Clubs

Indoor and Outdoor Pools

Liquor stores and other retail establishments that sell alcohol

Adult use cannabis retailers

Capacity and gathering limits:

The Administration announced an extension of the existing 25% capacity limits for most businesses and current limitations on gatherings through 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 8.

Under the current restrictions, most customer-facing businesses operating in Massachusetts remain subject to a 25% capacity limit.

Gatherings and events will also be permitted to continue past 9:30 p.m. All gatherings and events will remain subject to current capacity limits of 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. The gatherings limit applies to private homes, event venues and public spaces.

Phase 3, Step 2 businesses must remain fully closed.