Baker-Polito awards another $37M in grants to 638 businesses

BOSTON (NEWS10) — The Baker-Polito Administration announced $37.4 million in awards to 638 additional small businesses in a fourth round of grants through the COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program. Restaurants, bars and retail stores, which have been especially impacted during the pandemic, are among the key industries to lead this round.

To date, the Baker-Polito Administration has awarded more than $232 million in direct financial support to 4,757 small businesses. This funding has been made available through a $668 million business relief fund set up in December, as well as $50.8 million for small and diverse businesses included in the economic recovery package announced in October.

Additional grants will be announced in the coming weeks for thousands of additional businesses.

On Monday, the Sector-Specific Small Business Relief Grant Program, a new program also administered by Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation (MGCC) that targets industries experiencing the most significant economic hardship and a loss of revenue, closed for new applications. MGCC will continue to review applications to both programs in the coming weeks, and applicants will be able to review the status of their application through the Submittable portal. Award notifications for the sector-specific program will be made in February.