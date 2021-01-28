Baker-Polito announce individuals 75+ can book vaccine appointments

BOSTON (NEWS10) – The Baker-Polito Administration announced that starting Jan. 27, individuals ages 75 and over can visit the online Massachusetts COVID vaccine map and start booking vaccine appointments for as early as Feb. 1.

Due to extremely high demand for appointments and limited vaccine supply, the Administration says it may take time to secure an available appointment. Residents are encouraged to keep checking the website as appointments are added on a rolling basis.

The Vaccine Map has multiple provider types (i.e., mass vaccination, pharmacies, local vaccination sites) and appointments will go live on a rolling basis over the course of the day.

Steps to book an appointment:

Visit www.mass.gov/CovidVaccineMap and click on the map. Select a location, schedule an appointment online Have your important information with you, such as your insurance card Fill out the self-attestation form, which will need to be presented at their appointment.

Information for community organizations and individuals ages 75 and older can be found on the Massachusetts government COVID website. This page will be updated as additional information becomes available.