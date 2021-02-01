Baker-Polito Administration tells non-emergency state employees to stay home Feb. 1

BOSTON (NEWS10) – Due to the winter storm, the Baker-Polito Administration directed all non-emergency state employees working in Executive Branch agencies not to go to their workplaces Monday, Feb. 1. Additionally, they are urging residents to stay off roadways and to use public transportation when possible throughout the day.

The Registry of Motor Vehicle (RMV) customer service centers will close at noon on Monday. Customers who have appointments for transactions or scheduled road tests Monday afternoon can go to RMV to reschedule. All other Executive Branch state offices will be closed to the public.

MassDOT has approximately 3,900 pieces of state and vendor equipment available for snow and ice operations and this includes over 1,400 plow and spreader combos, 2,100 plows, and 460 front-end loaders. Due to the storm, DOT anticipates imposing a ban on travel on Monday by tractor trailers on Interstate 90 between 10 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. Massachusetts State Police may also impose a speed restriction for motor vehicles of 40 m.p.h. on I-90 between specific interchanges if conditions warrant.

COVID-19 vaccination sites: In the case of closures due to inclement weather, providers of COVID-19 vaccination sites will reach out to individuals with appointments directly to reschedule. If individuals cannot safely get to their appointments, they will be allowed to reschedule directly with the provider with whom they scheduled a vaccination. For further questions on winter weather impacts, individuals should reach out to provider sites directly. To find contact information for an individual site, check the vaccine site map.​