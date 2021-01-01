Baker-Polito Administration launches new phase of #StateWithoutStigMA campaign

BOSTON (NEWS10) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) launched a new phase of the #StateWithoutStigMA public information campaign. The campaign is aimed at reducing the stigma of substance addiction that prevents people with substance use disorders from seeking treatment. It launches at a time when the state is experiencing a slight rise in overdose deaths as it continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Building upon the state’s #StateWithoutStigMA 2015-2016 campaign, the new advertisements feature people from all walks of life, including health care providers, talking about how and why they support a #StateWithoutStigMA.

“As we continue to fight COVID-19, we remain aware of the impact the pandemic has had on the recovery community and residents struggling with addiction,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Building on the Commonwealth’s previous efforts to reduce the stigma around addiction, we are proud to launch the next phase of #StateWithoutStigMA to encourage people to seek the treatment they need and deserve, especially in these uniquely challenging times.”

The campaign, which is funded through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s State Opioid Response federal grant, has a $575,000 media buy that runs through the end of February 2021 and will be featured on television, billboards, digital media, social media, and on display ads on public hand sanitizer stations across the state. Campaign assets also include community outreach collateral items, such as posters and window clings to help spread the word.

To see the new television ads, view this playlist. Learn more about the #StateWithoutStigMA initiative at mass.gov/StateWithoutStigMA.