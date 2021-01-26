Baker-Polito administration expands COVID-19 vaccination sites, updates Phase Two

BOSTON (NEWS10) – The Baker-Polito Administration announced an expansion of COVID-19 vaccination sites throughout the Commonwealth, including new mass vaccination sites, pharmacy locations and local sites. By mid-February, the Administration expects there will be 165 vaccination sites in the Commonwealth.

The Administration also announced updates for Phase Two of the Commonwealth’s distribution plan. Starting Feb. 1, individuals 75 years or older will now be the first priority group in Phase Two, and individuals 65 years and older have been moved into the second priority group, in addition to individuals with two or more medical conditions.

Vaccination site expansion

The COVID-19 Response Command Center has been working with health care providers, local officials, pharmacies and others to set up additional COVID-19 vaccination sites across the Commonwealth, with a focus on accessibility and geographic equity.

As of this week, Massachusetts plans to have 103 publicly available vaccination sites. Between these sites and other vaccination clinic sites, for example congregate care and health systems, the Commonwealth currently has the capacity to administer 242,000 doses per week. This capacity is significantly more than the 173,175 first and second doses that the Commonwealth expects to receive from the federal government in the following days.

By mid-February, the Administration expects there will be 165 publicly available vaccination sites. Between these sites and other vaccination clinic sites, for example congregate care and health systems, the Commonwealth will have capacity to administer 305,000 vaccinations per week.

Vaccine capacity is determined by the state’s plan to establish sites, staff and logistics. But, the actual number of vaccinations administered depends on different factors, including the availability of doses from the federal government.

The Administration also announced new mass vaccinations sites in Springfield, Danvers and Boston:

The Springfield site at Eastfield Mall will open on Jan. 29.

The Danvers sites at the Double Tree Hilton Hotel will open on Feb. 3.

In collaboration with the City of Boston, a site at the Reggie Lewis Center will open the first week of February.

In addition to the mass vaccination sites, the Administration is establishing public vaccination sites at a variety of different locations in every region. Public vaccination sites include places like pharmacies, community clinics, and other providers and organizations that have experience administering vaccines efficiently and safely. This week, 44 new public vaccination sites will open. These include new pharmacy and retail locations such as Big Y, Wegmans, Price Chopper, Retail Business Services at Hannaford and Stop and Shop Pharmacies, and CVS Health.

While many sites across the Commonwealth are open to all eligible individuals, some sites will be operated by local communities specifically for the residents in their community or the residents in their region. As part of this plan, 11 new restricted vaccination sites will open.

Phase Two priority group updates

Beginning Feb. 1, individuals 75 and older will now be the first priority group in Phase Two. Individuals 65 and older and individuals with two or more medical conditions will now be the second priority group.

(Mass.gov)

The exact date for the second priority group will depend on the vaccine supply from the federal government and the uptake and demand for vaccine appointments.

In addition, the Commonwealth updated the listing to no longer specifically list Public and Private low income and affordable senior housing as its own category, as all individuals over the age of 65 will be eligible to receive vaccine by part two of Phase Two regardless of residence type.

The order of Phase Two will now be:

Individuals 75+

Individuals 65+ or with 2+ comorbidities

Early education and K-12 workers, transit, utility, food and agriculture, sanitation, public works, and public health workers

Individuals with one medical condition

All Phase One eligible priority groups are now eligible for vaccinations, which includes all health care workers, residents and staff of long term care facilities, and congregate care facilities, home health care workers and non-COVID-facing health care workers and first responders.