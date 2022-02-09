BOSTON (WWLP) — Gov. Charlie Baker and education officials updated Massachusetts on the statewide school mask mandate Wednesday morning. They announced it will end on February 28.

“With Massachusetts a national leader in vaccinating kids, combined with our robust testing programs, it is time to lift the mask mandate in schools and give students and staff a sense of normalcy after dealing with enormous challenges over the past two years,” Baker said. “We have all the tools to keep schools safe as we move into dealing with the next phase of managing COVID.”

Baker talked school mask mandates from the State House Library alongside Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Secretary of Education James Peyser, and Jeffrey Riley, Commissioner of the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE). You can watch it in the player above.

In a press release from DESE, Riley outlined the statewide mask requirement’s expiration for K-12 schools and child care providers on February 28. Masking will continue to be required on all school buses, per federal order.

Local requirements can still be made to mandate masks in school districts. Massachusetts has the highest vaccination rate of young people and is the national leader in overall vaccination. There are 52% of Massachusetts residents who are fully vaccinated that received a booster dose, compared to 42% of the national population.

“Schools are safe environments, most children now have had access to vaccinations that greatly reduce the risk for severe disease for several months, and thousands of families across the Commonwealth have taken this opportunity to protect their children,” Polito said. “This is the right time to lift the mask mandate, and we will continue to encourage vaccination and host clinics at any school that wants to hold one to further protect their students from COVID.”

“In a state with one of the highest vaccine acceptance rates in the country, and the state with the second-highest vaccination rates among 5- to 11-year-olds, we must navigate the careful transition into opening up our society while simultaneously employing public health mitigation strategies. We are moving from mask requirement to mask optional, and we want school districts to move along with the state by making it optional, while still creating supportive environments for students and staff who choose to wear a mask,” Peyser said.

“During the past two years, the impact of COVID-19 on children has caused a strain on their mental health, emotional well-being, and academic success. We are relieved to now be in a place where we can provide young people additional relief from COVID-19 restrictions so they can continue to return to normalcy in the classroom,” Riley said.