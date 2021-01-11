Avoid fines while warming up cars

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — As morning temperatures in western Massachusetts drop, it might be tempting to get your car running before you leave in the morning.

However, doing so could put you at risk for getting a fine, as Massachusetts has an anti-idling law.

“I think when it comes to on-street parking, I agree with it but when it comes to your private land I disagree. It’s healthier for that vehicle to warm up because you have to get that oil into the motor,” Dawn Jones of Chicopee said.

The Massachusetts anti-idling law is to improve the air quality in the state by reducing unnecessary air pollution from idling cars. People should avoid leaving cars running or more than five minutes, or running while unattended.

However, not all engine idling is prohibited. Necessary idling would be for safety issues during cold weather, which includes running your engine to use your windshield defroster to clear off your car for safer driving.

“Sometimes I can park my car in the garage so it helps with the defrosting, but if I don’t then it’s really annoying and I have to start it a few minutes before I go,” Ariana Becker of Ludlow said.

Violating the anti-idling law could result in fines of $100 for the first offense.

Find out more about anti-idling laws in Massachusetts.